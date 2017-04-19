Singer songwriter Hattie Briggs buzzes back to Leighton

Acclaimed singer songwriter Hattie Briggs, 24, made a second appearance in Leighton Buzzard recently when she played at Black Circle Records in Hockliffe Street to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day.

Her friend, regular band member and former Cedars Upper School student Jasmine Scott Neale accompanied her on the cello and provided backing vocals.

The duo gave a surprise performance last month at The Duke in Heath and Reach.

Jasmine is the daughter of legendary Kajagoogoo keyboard player Stuart Coxford Neale while Hattie’s grandfather Charles Meisl – a noted racing driver, hot air balloonist, businessman and author – worked in Soulbury and lived in the Claydons.

Since deciding to drop out of a Russian degree in her second year at Oxford, Hattie has made a considerable name for herself in the music industry.

She’s released three EPs, two critically acclaimed albums and toured the UK, the Netherlands and the US as well as making numerous appearances on radio.

Inspired by James Taylor, Carole King and Joni Mitchell, Hattie writes and sings straight from the heart. Her crystalline vocals and insightful lyrics resonate across all ages, rekindling old memories and capturing the imagination.

She has received a series of noninations including Best Album for Young Runaway by Laurel Canyon Music,

Best Female Artist 2016 by Fatea Records and the Folking Rising Star award.

Her releases have enjoyed multiple appearances in the iTunes singer-songwriter charts as well as stints at Number One on the Amazon Folk Chart.

Hattie, who divides her time between London and Stroud in Gloucestershire, has a charismatic stage presence. She said: “I’ve been writing songs since I was 17. I’ve got over the nerves a bit and now I really just enjoy myself.”