Slavery at Little Billington traveller site in TV doc

Modern slavery at a traveller site in Little Billington will be explored in tonight’s episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody

‘Invisible Chains’ shows a police raid on the site after reports that a man was being kept as a slave.

Officers carried out the raid in October 2015 and the fly-one-the-wall documentary follows the events of the day.

Talking about modern day slavery, Det Insp Alex House, who features in the episode, said: “There is a drive and a real priority among police forces to put an end to this misery and minimalise the impact it has on human beings.”

Tune in to Channel 4 tonight at 9pm to watch the episode, and use #24HoursInPoliceCustody on Twitter to join in the conversation about the show.

For concerns about modern slavery, call police on 101, or the UK modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700.