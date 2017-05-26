Small toaster fire sends police and fire officers on chase

Fire and rescue officers called for backup from Beds Police while attending a small toaster fire in Leighton Buzzard this morning.

After being called about a fire at around 9am this morning, Beds Fire and Rescue officers arrived at the flat in Heath Road in Leighton Buzzard – only to find no-one answering the door.

Fearing the worst, they called on officers from Bedfordshire Police to provide backup.

But after gaining access to the flat, the incident turned out to be a small toaster fire which had already been extinguished by residents.

Described as “nothing much” by Beds Fire and Rescue, a Beds Police spokesman added: “Officers attended to support emergency service partners. The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”