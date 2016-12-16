Smoke alarm alerts family to fire in flat above Leighton shop

A flat above a Leighton Buzzard shop was 50% damaged by smoke following an fire on Thursday morning.

Two crews from Leighton Buzzard and one from Dunstable turned out to the blaze above Cornish News & Wine in North Street just before 11am.

The fire was reported by the family at 10.54am and crews arrived just three minutes later to escort them out of the property.

The second floor small fire started in a bedroom accidentally causing a smoke alarm, fitted following a previous fire safety visit, to alert the occupants. No-one was injured, or inhaled any smoke during the incident.