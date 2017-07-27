Smoke alarm alerts resident to fire in Leighton Buzzard property

Have your say

A smoke alarm has prevented serious harm to residents in Almond Road, Leighton Buzzard after it alerted them to a fire in their ground floor annexe on Wednesday (July 25).

Fire crews from Leighton Buzzard arrived at the property within minutes of receiving the call at c.2.30pm. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel, covering jet and a thermal imaging camera.

The annexe suffered significant fire damage as a result of an extension lead catching fire.

Fire Safety Officer, Lorraine Moore said: “This incident highlights the importance of having a working smoking alarm in your home, they really do save lives.

“It is important that if you are using extensions leads in your home, they are un-ravelled. Extension leads can get very hot especially if they are coiled up or overloaded with appliances”.

Further advice on electrical safety can be found at: http://bit.ly/1GOs9Tw