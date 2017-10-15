Solicitors’ ticket gift to youth group

A youth group, organised by local charity, KidsOut, enjoyed a special day out to watch MK Dons take on Northampton Town after employees at law firm Osborne Morris & Morgan donated 20 football match tickets.

KidsOut, who celebrated their 25th anniversary this year, provide positive experiences for children who are living in refuge, economic hardship or other acute disadvantages.

A youth worker who helped to take the children on the day said: “It was a nice time out from the routine and for the first time we, as a group, went together to watch a football match in a stadium.

“It was a great opportunity for kids to experience live performance and enjoy the loud noise and improve their confidence.”

Practice manager at Osborne Morris and Morgan in Leighton Buzzard, Paul Lockhart, said: “We’re extremely keen to support local charities and once we acquired the tickets from the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET), we decided that we wanted to donate the football tickets to KidsOut.

“The charity is based in Leighton Buzzard and does incredible work for vulnerable children and their families. We are truly proud to support all that they do.

“We’d like to thank MK Dons SET for the tickets and allowing us to pass them on to a worthy cause”

To find out how to help KidsOut, visit their website www.kidsout.org.uk