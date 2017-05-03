Southcott Lower School wins poster plaudits

Youngsters aged up to nine were asked to design a poster highlighting important local tourist areas in the annual Leighton-Linslade in Bloom competition.

More than 300 entries poured in, demonstrating not only the tremendous interest the contest generates but also showcasing the creativity of our young people.

It was a clean sweep for two Linslade schools – Southcott Lower and Greenleas Lower.

Southcott pupil Remi’s picture of the narrow gauge railway with children enjoying themselves in Pages Park won first place while fellow pupil Isla’s intricate poster of bluebells in the ancient woodland forming the central part of Linslade Wood took third place.

Emilia from Greenleas came second with her depiction of a barge on the Grand Union Canal.

The inaugural Leighton Buzzard First cup was awarded to Southcott and they will keep it for a year.

Everyone can admire the winning entry as it’s printed on one side of the Leighton-Linslade in Bloom postcard.