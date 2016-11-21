Southcott work their spots off for Pudsey

Generous staff and pupils at Southcott Lower School held a ‘dotty’ day to raise money for Children In Need.

As part of the charity’s 2016 ‘Spotacular’ fundraising scheme, schools were invited to dress up in spots and the Linslade school rose to the challenge, collecting £400 for the cause.

On Appeal Day, Friday, November 18, children attended their classes with spotty faces and dotty outfits, while even the dining hall was spotty, offering home-made Pudsey biscuits and scrummy Pudsey cup-cakes.

Headteacher, Sarah Laundy, said: “On Children in Need day you really do see spots before your eyes, and I am always moved by the generosity of the children and their parents.

“I am very grateful to Mrs Smith for co-ordinating our school council who collected donations and to Mrs Peacock for baking the Pudsey treats at lunchtime.

“I was delighted with the success of the day.”

To donate to Children In Need, visit: https://www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/fundraisinghub.