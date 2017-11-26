Special guests at Woburn’s War Notes event

A special visitor from America joined more than 100 other guests at an annual remembrance event.

On Sunday, November 12, The Sculpture Gallery at the Woburn estate held its annual War Notes from Woburn event.

This year more than 145 guests attended, including six Second World War veterans. The event included lunch, an exhibition and wonderful vintage entertainment that culminated in a singsong with lots of flag waving.

The estate also welcomed Andrew Lowrey III and his daughter, Elizabeth, who travelled from Alabama, Texas, to attend the event.

Mr Lowery has loaned two brass gun plaques, that have special significance to Woburn, to the estate.

In 1919 the 2nd Battalion Bedfordshire Regiment presented two brass plaques and two field guns to the 11th Duke and Duchess of Bedford in recognition of their contribution to the war effort.

The regiment captured the guns at The Battle of the Selle in France. This was part of the Hundred Days Offensive, the decisive Allied victory that led to the collapse of the Western Front and the German Empire, ending the War.

The plaques are an important part of the history of the inhabitants of Woburn and the surrounding areas as the guns are said to have stood outside the hospital, and it is now known that in 1938 one gun was displayed outside Woburn Town Hall.

Woburn Heritage Museum at St Mary’s Church in Woburn has agreed to display the plaques ensuring local people and relatives of the men can see them and be reminded of the contribution made.