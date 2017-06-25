Sporty youngsters enjoy a mini Olympics

Children enjoyed a mini Olympics at Beaudesert Lower School with the older children helping the younger ones.

Lots of children from local nurseries attended the event, which was held because it was a “sporty week” for the school with various events and a sports day.

The school decided to ask the local community to join in the fun and invited Years 2 and 3 children to join Beaudesert’s Early Years children for an afternoon of sport and activity.

The children thoroughly enjoyed themselves and parents commented on what a great idea they thought it was.

One parent, Mrs Atherton, said: “Fantastic! Thoroughly enjoyed my youngest doing something structured and fun and seeing the smile on his face”

And another, Sophie Newell, said: “The mini Olympics was a great event and helped my little one gain confidence around bigger children.”

Headteacher Vanessa Pearce said: “As a school we were very proud of Beaudesert Mini Olympic Event and our Early Years children, who really rose to the occasion by helping the younger children through their paces. A thoroughly worthwhile event.

“The other settings that took part were Bumblebees Pre-school, Hedglands Nursery, Eggington Nursery.

“Staff members from Beaudesert included Mrs Sharmila Ramm (head of Early Years), Miss Fran Butler (head of PE), Mrs Michelle Waters (Early Years teacher) Mrs Tracy Falmer/Mrs Linda Collier (TAs), who structured the activities so that children could have their first experience of sporting competition whilst having a really enjoyable time.”