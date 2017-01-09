Stewkley centenarian’s tips on living to be 100

A great-great-grandmother who celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday (January 6) claims her longevity is down to never smoking or drinking and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Grace Mary Scott of Stewkley had not one but two parties to mark this awesome milestone.

The first was at Wing daycare centre in Wantage Crescent where she goes every Thursday.

But the main festiities were at the Cock Inn on Saturday when 24 family members and friends gathered to toast her centenary and admire her card from the Queen.

Mrs Scott, who was born in south London, moved to Stewkley when she was 80 to be nearer her daughter, Patricia Cheval.

Patrica said: “Mum was the youngest of seven and has always been very family-oriented.

“She worked for Unicorn, TMC and Phillips on the factory floor, then in the office.

“She and my Dad Albert married in November 1936. He died in May 1993, when he was 76. She loved him very much but she’s made a life for herself since she came to stay in the village.”

The pair had two children - Patricia, 77, and John, 79, as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.