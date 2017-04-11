Stewkley woman’s dramatic weight loss

It was seeing an unrecognizable picture of herself on Facebook that triggered Claire Beer into action about her ever-inceasing size.

The 35-year-old from Stewkley weighed in at more than 16 stone and was officially obese.

She confessed she had little willpower about portion control and that her wardrobe was full of dark, baggy clothes to hide her shape.

She signed up with Weight Watchers in Leighton Buzzard and has lost almost six stone, transforming her appearance and lifestyle in the process.

Claire confesses to a renewed passion for fashion and says: “I can now wear dresses and fitted, colourful clothes with bold patterns.

“With the bulk of the weight gone, I am no longer classed as obese and the great thing is I can wear high heels to work all day without pain in my ankles, knees and back.”

She credits her coach Alison for inspiring her to reach her goal and maintain her weight loss. “I feel more in control of what I eat and generally feel much healthier,” she says.

> Find out more at www.weightwatchers.co.uk.