Successful first year for Junior Police Squad

Bedfordshire Police’s Junior Police Squad marked the end of its first year with a ‘passing out’ parade.

On Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, the force hosted two events at police headquarters to celebrate a successful first year, and congratulate the children who took part for all of their hard work.

Putnoe Primary School and Grange Academy, Kempston, passed out on the Saturday, and were presented with certificates by T/Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire.

St Martin De Porres Primary School in Lewsey Farm and Leighton’s Brooklands Middle School passed out on the Sunday and were presented with certificates by Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

The Junior Police Squad was launched by Bedfordshire Police in 2016, and is aimed at children between nine and 11-years-old. The scheme, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway, aims to develop and maintain trust in the force through positive interaction.

Commissioner Holloway funded the squad’s uniforms.

Sergeant Ben Dimmock, who introduced the scheme to Bedfordshire, said: “We have had a really busy first year, and holding the two passing out parades was a great way to say thank you to all of the children for their hard work.”

T/Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire said: “The Junior Police Squad is a fantastic initiative, and it was a pleasure to meet some of the young people involved.”