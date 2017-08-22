Superhero football match for ‘our hero Roman James’

A superhero football match will be held in memory of a brave Cheddington boy, who fought ‘Childhood Alzheimers’, to say thank you to an “incredible” charity.

Roman James, aged five, passed away in April after a courageous battle with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, which caused Roman to face severe neurological regression.

Roman James

The brave Cheddington youngster was diagnosed in 2014, and now his family wish to “give something back” to Keech Hospice Care by holding ‘Roman James’s Charity Football Fun Day’ to say thank you for their kindness.

Roman’s mother, Scarlet, said: “The main focus is to give back now Roman’s gone.

“We first started holding the event to raise awareness for Niemann-Pick Type C, and this year we are raising money for Keech Hospice end of life care.

“After Roman passed away at home, Keech Hospice Care arranged for him to be taken to a cold room at their hospice, beautifully done like a child’s bedroom and kept at a certain temperature.

Roman James

“The nurses fed and watered Ben (Roman’s father) and I, and treated Roman as if he was alive, always talking to him. Their service was incredible and we consider them friends.”

The superhero football match and fun day will be held at Pitstone Memorial Ground, from 10.30am on Sunday, August 27. There will be mega slides, a bungee run, a bouncy castle, face painting, a football memorabilia raffle and more!

The fancy dress superhero football match starts at 1pm and half time is 1.45 pm.

Scarlet said: “At half time there will be a bubble release and one minute silence in memory of Roman; he was our hero.”