Supermarket recalls steak over allergy fears

Supermarket giant issues recall on their Butcher’s selection garlic and herb thin cut beef sizzle steak.

Asda has taken the decision after it was found the beef sirloin steak contains milk that hasn’t been declared on the packaging.

The steaks in question

If you have purchased this product with the date 5th December (product code 505407026558) then please return it to your nearest Asda store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need a receipt for proof of purchase.

Asda said that they were “deeply sorry” for any inconvenience caused and if customers would like any further information please do not hesitate to contact customer relations on 0800 952 0101.