Support Fairtrade Leighton Linslade with a nice cuppa

Having a cuppa or a snack is an important part of our daily routine, yet millions of farmers who produce the treats we enjoy during our elevenses are struggling to make a living.

That’s why Fairtrade Leighton Linslade is calling on the local community to put Fairtrade in their break and support the drive for much-needed change during Fairtrade Fortnight.

Spokeswoman Sally Reith said: “We’ve been campaigning for Fairtrade for more than 10 years and have learned the difference it makes around the world. We need everyone to get behind farmers and their families this fortnight.

“We’re also encouraging youngsters – including young people at TACTIC – to explore what it means to trade fairly.

“The food on our tables, the tea and coffee in our mugs, all come from farmers who work hard but are not paid what they deserve.

“In Kenya’s coffee and tea growing regions, one in three people live in poverty, while tea pickers in Malawi earn less than £1.46 a day. This is not enough to provide decent food, education or healthcare for their families or to invest in better farming practices.

“By buying products bearing the Fairtrade Mark, consumers can help farmers earn a viable income and an extra premium they can invest in vital community, business abd environmental projects.”

She added: “We’re inviting everyone to take a selfie with their favourite Fairtrade product and post it to our Facebook page, Instagram or Twitter @FairtradeLL for a chance to win a #Fairtrade hamper.

> Visit www.fairtrade.org.uk/fortnight or contact www.fairtradell.co.uk