Support Leighton Buzzard Mencap fundraising finale for seaside holiday!

A special disco is being held in aid of Leighton Buzzard Mencap, so the charity can take children with learning disabilites on a seaside holiday with their families.

This summer Mencap volunteers Emma Cook and Donna Brown completed a tandem-kayak up the Grand Union Canal from London to Birmingham, with fellow volunteer Miranda O’Shea, walking alongside.

The determined women are raising funds to take their Hi 5’s club children and their families on a holiday next year and now a disco, buffet and “affordable auction” is being held on Friday, September 22, from 7pm-12pm at Leighton Buzzard Conservative Club, as the fundraising finale.

Allison Smith, whose 12- year-old daughter, Morgan, goes to the Hi 5’s club, said: “We think Emma, Donna and Miranda are wonderful!

“We’ve got prizes from Expressions Beauty Studio, Whipsnade Zoo/ZSL London, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, Barsita, Wild Wood, Oliver and Hare, The Cupcake Cafe, GetUp Clothing, Mead Open Farm, Perfect Parties, Boots, Twinstyle Hair Salon, Linslade Tyres, Me Me Me, Willis Flowers, MK Dons, and Texture Road.”