Surprise in store for clinic client with foot appointment

There was a big celebration at a clinic in Leighton Buzzard when someone special walked through the doors.

St Judes Clinic welcomed its 10,000th client and it has also received an industry award for excellent patient service.

The physiotherapy and podiatry clinic in Lake Street has been providing health and wellbeing care to local residents for over 24 years and as they reached the milestone of 10,000 clients, they thought they would share their celebration with their 10,000th client, Chris Wyman.

He had booked in to see one of the clinic’s podiatrists, Jack Lidyard, and said; “It was a great surprise to book in for a foot treatment and end up with a bottle of Champagne.” Following his foot treatment Chris said; “My feet haven’t felt this soft since I was a baby!”

The clinic have been recognised with a Patient Service Award from healthcare search engine WhatClinic.com. They looked at 12 months of data from users of its site, including patient review scores and commitment to customer service. St Judes was one of only 2% of clinics to meet the standards needed to qualify for the award.

St Judes Clinic practice principal, Moira D’Arcy, said: “We are delighted to be recognised for our commitment to customer service. As a practice, it is something we focus on in everything we do and to receive such positive feedback from our patients is great.”