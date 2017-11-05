Susie brings Alfie’s adventures to life

A best-selling author who lives in Totternhoe has a new series of children’s books coming out early next year.

Susie Davids is a radio presenter and the best-selling author of 20 personalised ‘Signature Gifts’ children’s books.

Recently she’s been signed by ETA Publishing and has a five-book children’s series coming out early next year called Alfie and the Greatest Creatures.

She said: “My goal, right from the start, was to fuse a compelling story with animals and fauna that are as real as they can be in a storybook.

“In fact, it’s so accurate that the hardback version includes National Curriculum-based resources for teachers to use in the classroom. I don’t believe there’s any other book out there like it.”

Susie added: “The rhyming patterns make it ideal for children aged between three and seven – but some of the best feedback I’m getting is from adults! It just goes to show how naturally curious we all are about nature.”

Susie’s love for the natural world and the diverse wildlife that inhabits it was nurtured by her father’s own David Attenborough-equalling enthusiasm for the nature he saw around him.

Her experiences as a child, along with her own love of writing and nature, has prompted her to write these books so she can pass on the same enjoyment and intrigue she experienced as a child.

When Susie isn’t writing children’s stories, she enjoys cycling, socialising with friends and family, or strolling in the countryside with her husband.

The five books in the series include Alfie in the Tropics, Alfie in the Snow, Alfie in the Water, Alfie in the Sun and Alfie and the Lion. They’re available as eBooks, but will be out in a staggered release from February 2018.

Tiki’s coffee shop in Hemel is holding a book launch for Susie on Saturday, November 25.

Visit www.alfieandthegreatestcreatures.com