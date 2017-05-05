Swan dies after being attacked by a dog at Tiddenfoot Lake

The RSPCA is asking dog owners to control their animals in public places after a swan was killed at Tiddenfoot Lake.

The swan was found by Ross King when he was walking his puppy on Thursday, April 13. She was rescued by the RSPCA and taken to Tiggywinkles, but sadly died from her injuries.

The swan died from her injuries

Ross found the injured swan on her nest near Tiddenfoot Lake. He said: “I was walking my puppy with my children, we decided we would explore the area around the lake, we found the swan badly injured, still sitting on her nest protecting her eggs.

“The RSPCA rep suspected that the injuries had happened a couple of days before, judging by her condition. She was taken to Tiggywinkles.

“I called them on the Tuesday and they told me the mother swan had died on the Saturday, but all seven eggs were incubated in the hope they hatch.

“I think it must have been a big dog and the attack must have taken a while for it to cause that much damage to the swan.

“People should be aware of where their dogs are at all times, especially when there out in public places.”

The RSPCA want people to control their animals when they know there is wildlife nearby.

A spokesperson for the animal charity said: “We were called on Thursday 13th April after a swan had been attacked by a dog at Tiddenfoot Lake. The swan was collected by the RSPCA and taken to a wildlife centre, however very sadly the swan was so badly injured that she did not survive.

“It would have been very distressing for people to witness this attack, and the message here is clear - please keep your dog under control when you know you are near wildlife.

“Remember that a wild animal may be nearby, but not instantly obvious, so make sure you keep a watch out.

“Legally dog owners should have charge and control of their animals in a public place.

“We are asking dog owners to act responsibly to ensure sad incidents such as this are prevented.”