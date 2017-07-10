Take a look round Mentmore Road Under Fives Preschool at its open morning

Mentmore Road Under Fives Preschool is holding an open morning on Wednesday, July 12.

Visitors are welcome to the Preschool, based in The Pavilion on the playing fields, Mentmore Road, from 10am till 11.30am.

The open day gives parents and children the opportunity to look round the preschool, see the children in action and speak with members of staff.

The Preschool has spaces for funded and non funded children from ages two to five.

For more information the open day or Mentmore Road Under Fives Preschool, call 07845 971542 or visit: www.mentmoreroadunderfives.co.uk.