Take your pooch along to fun dog show

Dog owners are invited to take part in an annual show with their pet pooches.

The Linslade Obedience and Ringcraft Club is holding its 14th annual Companion Dog Show on Sunday, July 9, at Linslade Recreation Ground, close to St Barnabas Church and the railway station.

The show is to raise money for two local charities, Linslade Community Hall and Dogs for Good, is open to all and is held under Kennel Club regulations.

With six pedigree classes and eight novelty classes there is something for every dog.

The novelty classes include Prettiest Bitch, Most Handsome Dog, Golden Oldie and Most Appealing Eyes.

There is also a Kennel Club Companion Dog Club Class and a Young Handler Class for six to 16-year-olds.

Rosettes will be awarded for the first five in each class, and all types of dog are welcome to enter the novelty classes.

For those who don’t want to enter a class, there will be a ‘Fun Scurry’ for dogs and their owners.

The entry fee for each class is £2 per dog per class. The entry fee for the Fun Scurry is £1 per go.

The show opens for registration at 10am and judging for the pedigree classes starts at 11am and for the novelty classes at 1pm.

A spokesman for the club said: “The show is our 14th and again this year we will be donating the proceeds of the show to two deserving local causes.”