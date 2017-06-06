Tania’s head shave raises hundreds for CLIC Sargent

A 23-year-old woman has shaved off her hair and raised over £800 for CLIC Sargent.

Tania Burns, of Leighton Buzzard, had her hair shaved off by Sonia Halvorson from SNIPZ, at The Sean Wetherspoons on Thursday, May 25, so she could donate it to The Little Princess Trust.

Tania getting her hair cut off for CLIC Sargent

She said: “I will be donating my ponytail to The Little Princess Trust so they can make wigs for young children.

“I’ve been helping to raise money for charities for years and decided I wanted to do something big and cancer is something that affects so many people, so I thought this charity was a good one to choose.

“From diagnosis, CLIC Sargent’s specialist care teams will step in, ready to help, support and guide.”

CLIC Sargent is the UK’s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families, supporting people from diagnosis to treatment and in some cases, bereavement.

Tania has donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust

The charity also carries out research into the impact of cancer on children and young people, it uses the evidence to raise awareness.

Tania hoped to raise £500 for the charity, she said: “The shave went really well and I have already beat my target, we are currently at £800 but still have a few sponsors to get.”