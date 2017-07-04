Tea lady Cynthia retires from Leighton cricket club duties after 7,000+ cuppas!

In 1980 Cynthia Scott volunteered as tea lady at Leighton Buzzard’s Cricket Club – and became a legend over time.

After 37 years, she has finally decided to retire and was delighted to be presented with an honorary bench in her name.

“I was gobsmacked and very emotional,” said Cynthia, 75. “Although I’ve given up after 37 years, I didn’t want to go. It was down to health.”

Cynthia used to organise her holidays around cricket matches, travelling on Sundays and returning on Fridays to ensure that she “didn’t let her boys down”.

She first visited the club when she was around 20 and was a member for years before becoming tealady.

She said: “I have three sons and as they grew up, they each played for Leighton Buzzard Cricket Club. I think I just became part of the environment!

“It’s a lovely place and watching my three sons play down at Bell Close, it’s something very special.

“You meet such a lot of people, all the visiting cricketers and the people who come to see them.”

It is estimated by club officials that Cynthia has prepared and served over 7,000 cups of tea over the years

Family, friends and current players met up at the cricket club on Saturday, June 17, to present the bench to her in recognition of her contribution over many years.

“I didn’t really want to give it up. I’m a retired chef, and I used to do all my own cooking and baking.

“And at the end of each season, the teams ask all their members who provides the best tea. Last time, it came back as Leighton Buzzard Cricket Club and that made me very proud!”

Cynthia has two young grandsons who are following family tradition and already becoming keen cricketers in the making.

“My two other grandsons play golf,” laughs Cynthia. “They started with cricket but at the end of the day, they found golf was for them!”