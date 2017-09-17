Team goes to the ends to help Daisy

A team of work colleagues is set to go end to end.

The team at Garside Sands, based in Leighton Buzzard, is going to cycle the distance between John O’Groats to Land’s End, in a relay, to raise money for the A-T Society on Wednesday, September 20.

The entire team from Aggregate Industries’ Garside Sands site is taking part in the challenge to show their support for Daisy Goble, a family friend of one of the team.

In 2016, Daisy was diagnosed with the disabling, life shortening condition Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T). The condition means her mobility is already affected and she will soon need to use a wheelchair.

A-T puts children at high risk of cancer and lung disease, and Daisy’s life expectancy is just 26 years.

Daisy, her mum Terri, who works for Truck and Trailer Services in Leighton Buzzard, and dad Lee, a security engineer with Chubb Systems, will be there to cheer the team on as they cycle the length of Britain on static bikes.

Terri said: “The family are thrilled to have the support of Garside Sands and DW Sports. It’s inspirational and so special to know there are really good people in the world.

“The hopes and dreams we had for Daisy have all gone, but no matter what, we will make her life beautiful and we wouldn’t change her.”

Garside Sands’ commercial services manager, Clare Martindale, said: “We feel privileged to be able to support Daisy, and that’s why the whole team is taking part.”