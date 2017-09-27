Tebworth villagers battle to ‘save The Queen’s Head’ at auction today

Tebworth residents are determined to buy their only village pub and “save it from developers”, as their beloved drinking hole is up for auction.

Much-loved pub, The Queen’s Head, was hastily registered as a Community Asset by Chalgrave Parish Council after brewery, Charles Wells Ltd, gave notice of their intention to dispose of the drinking hole last summer.

As a Community Asset, the Tebworth Community Pub Ltd community benefit society had a period of six months from the time of the brewery’s notification (in August) to make an offer to purchase the pub, with no other purchasers allowed during that time.

After the deadline of February 1 passed, the villagers made two offers but had both rejected, and are now “defiant” as it is being sold on behalf of Charles Wells Ltd in Cambridge.

Frances Masters, social media manager for the Save The Queen’s Head campaign, claimed: “We will be going along to the auction and potentially putting a bid in; this feels like crunch time!

“Ideally, no-one will bid against us and Charles Wells will accept our offer.

“We found out quite by chance that the pub was up for auction and we believe Charles Wells valued the Queen’s Head as a development site rather than a pub - £300,000 is well over the asking price.

“It also has a Japanese knotweed problem where the car park goes uphill to meet the grassed area and that is not mentioned in the auctioneer’s sales particulars.

“The roots can go down 30ft and it can go through concrete, tarmac walls and foundations!

“We are feeling defiant and have our fingers crossed!”

A spokesperson at Charles Wells said: “The open auction, which has been widely advertised, will take place on September 27 at auctioneers Cheffins in Cambridge.

“Anyone with an interest in purchasing the Queen’s Head is welcome to attend and make a bid they feel is appropriate on this date.”

Guide price: £250,000.