Teenager found dead in tent at Reading Festival was from Leighton Buzzard

A Leighton Buzzard teenager has today been confirmed as the 17-year-old who tragically died at the Reading Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Oxfordshire Coroner’s Office revealed the victim’s identity as Matthew Jones ahead of the inquest opening which takes place at County Hall, Oxford tomorrow (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to a tent in the campsite shortly before 2am on August 28, where Matthew was pronounced dead.

Thames Valley Police say the death is still being treated as unexplained but they have finished their investigation, as it “is not believed to be suspicious”.

The death is now being investigated by the Oxfordshire Coroner’s Office, as Matthew died at one of the campsites in Mapledurham.

A police spokesman said: “A file has now been passed to the coroner. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man. We will continue to provide support to the boy’s family at this difficult time.”

A statement from the organisers of the Reading Festival said: “We’re deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this truly heart-breaking time.”

Singer Liam Gallagher has added his condolences. Taking to Twitter, the former Oasis frontman, wrote: “Just heard about that young kid who was found dead in his tent at Reading, so sad, RIP kid x.”

Fellow festival-goers have also expressed their sadness in their droves on the event’s Facebook page.

One said: “So heart breaking... such a devastating end to an amazing weekend.. my heart goes out to his family and friends x”

Another added: “So sad to hear about this after a great festival where we were well looked after by all staff and security. I hope the young lad rests in peace, has a party in heaven and thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP. Devastating news.”

