Temperatures soar, but Leighton’s splash park will be shut all week

It may be one of the hottest weeks of the year so far, but an unfortunate turn of events mean Leighton Buzzard’s splash park is out of action until at least Friday.

The popular facility would have been a great way to cool off as temperatures soar into the 30s – especially with families flocking to Parsons’s Close Recreation Ground on Wednesday for the annual Picnic In The Park.

But while maintenance tasks were being performed on the equipment yesterday (Monday) a part was damaged, with the facility now having to be closed.

A statement from Leighton-Linslade Town Council said: “Unfortunately, whilst undertaking the maintenance a part has been damaged and requires replacement.

“The part has been ordered and the engineer has been re-scheduled for Friday 23rd June . This is out of our control and the Splash and Play will remain closed until the necessary repairs have taken place. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”