Ten-year-old Leighton student in sponsored walk for Macmillan

She’s too young to take part in an official half marathon charity challenge, so 10-year-old Leighton schoolgirl Amber Jones has organised one herself.

She and mum Emma will do a sponsored walk on Saturday, April 1, covering 13.1 miles from their home in Johnson Drive to The Lancer on Lake Street in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

And the keen young athlete – who belongs to Leighton Buzzard Athletics Club – has already raised £175 towards her £200 target.

“We may have to revise that figure,” Emma smiled.

Amber is doing the walk as a thank you to Macmillan, who supported her great aunt Elaine Luff, who has now had the all-clear from cancer; her late Great-grandmother; and the mum of a close friend who is currently being treated for the disease.

And the Leighton Middle School student is inviting everyone to get involved.

She said: “I’ll be walking with my Mum, but if anyone wants to join us for a mile or two they’ll be more than welcome.”

Emma said: “The route is pleasant and uncomplicated and I’ve tried to make sure it’s safe and secure.

“Amber is really excited about the challenge. She’s aware she’ll ache afterwards but is looking forward to the sense of achievement she’ll feel.”

The walk will also be quite an accomplishment for Emma, who recently lost 10 stone. She says: “My main aim was to be able to do things with the children and I’m quite a different person to the one I was two years ago. I wouldn’t have been able to do this then – now I go for everything.”

Emma and husband Paul also have a son, Dylan, who is 12.

> To sponsor Amber go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/AmberJones13miles and to join the mother and daughter team on their walk, visit http://gb.mapometer.com/walking/route_4477430.html