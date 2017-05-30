Tesco and Cedars pay tribute to victim of fatal collision in Linslade

A community is in mourning following the death of a young man killed in a tragic road collision in Linslade last week.

Jamie Parker was returning home from a night out when he was involved in a collision with a car in Southcourt Avenue at about 3.55am on Saturday, May 20.

A book of condolence has been set up at Tesco in Vimy Road

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jamie worked at the Tesco store on Vimy Road, Leighton Buzzard, where his colleagues are said to be in a state of shock over his sudden death.

They have a condolence book in store and the manager has met with his family to offer support.

Manager Graham Larner said: “Jamie was a wonderful colleague who will be sorely missed by everyone.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Jamie was a former pupil at Cedars Upper School in Linslade.

Headteacher Steve Palmer said: “Jamie spent three years at Cedars, leaving at the end of Year 11 in 2014, when he went into Further Education. He was a quiet, friendly boy with a wide circle of friends.

“He had a good sense of humour and enjoyed his sport and practical activities. I know having spoken to several of his school friends that he will be sadly missed.”

Tributes have been placed at the scene of the collision.

Flowers, beer cans and a chocolate bar were left with messages for Jamie, who was a Luton Town fan.

One of the cards reads: “Thank you for being the lovely, caring, cheerful lad you were, you brought great happiness to each and every person who had the pleasure to call you their friend. Thank you for being one of mine.”

Another card left with flowers said: “You have been an amazing friend from lower school, all the way up until now!

“We will all miss you!”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said that a postmortem is underway with further details to be released in due course.

She said Jamie’s family were being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Anyone with information about the incident, including anyone who may have witnessed a man walking in the direction of Southcourt Avenue prior to the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting ref 64 of May 20.