Thames Path Challenge to help hospital

A 55-year-old man is taking on the Thames Path Challenge to raise money for Harefield Hospital where his sister is lined up for a heart transplant.

Paul Grant, of Vandyke Road, is taking on the 60-mile walk to raise money to help fund a new intensive care unit extension at the hospital.

He will be starting at Putney Bridge in London on Saturday, September 9, and finishing at Henley-on-Thames on the Sunday.

Paul said: “I will be doing it over two days, it is quite a challenge and I think I may have bitten off more than I can chew! I will be going from Putney Bridge along the Thames to Runnymede and then on the Sunday, I will be getting up at 6am and following the river to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

“My sister needs a heart transplant and she is on the list at Harefield Hospital, she got a call on Thursday and is in there now. I’m fundraising to help fund the extension in the intensive care unit, it will mean they can get more beds in there, which means they will be able to help a lot more people.

“My sister needing a transplant gave me a reason to take on this challenge, she has needed one for a couple of years. I wanted the challenge to be difficult so I would have to really push myself. I have already raised £1,200 which is a great amount. There will also be a 70s night at The Misty Moon pub in Middlesex on October 6, all the money raised will go towards the ICU extension as well.”

Paul has walked along the canal from Leighton Buzzard to Milton Keynes and he has walked from Leighton Buzzard to Berkhamstead to prepare for the challenge.

Donate at: www.rbhcharity.org/Fundraisers/thames -path-challenge.