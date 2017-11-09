Thames Valley Police graded Outstanding in new report

Thames Valley Police has been rated as Outstanding, the highest grading available.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has assessed Thames Valley Police as outstanding in terms of its ability to make the most of its available resources.

The rating follows on from the force receiving a ‘good’ rating for its efficiency in previous years. Thames Valley Police was one of only two police forces out of the 43 in England and Wales that received an ‘Outstanding’ grading.

Speaking about the grading which was confirmed today, Chief Constable, Francis Habgood, said: “It is a tribute to the commitment and efforts of all the officers, staff, Specials and volunteers of Thames Valley Police to have their hard work recognised by HMICFRS through an outstanding grading. We are proud to serve the communities of Thames Valley and this grading is a great endorsement that we are making the most of the limited resources that are available to us.

“The report published today acknowledges the benefits of our collaboration with other emergency services and partner organisations, such as community safety partnerships and adult and children’s services, with whom we have worked to find innovative ways to continue protecting the most vulnerable, keep people safe and reduce crime. Along with our partners, we believe that through working together we provide a better service and can operate more efficiently. The national report also highlights the work that we are doing with Hampshire Constabulary around change programmes and ICT investment.

“We have worked hard to continue developing our understanding of the demand on our services and how to use our resources to better manage that demand. I welcome the recognition by HMICFRS of our commitment to understanding and dealing with hidden demand such as modern slavery and child sexual exploitation.

“HMICFRS also noted that we manage our change programmes well and have established robust processes to ensure that we realise the benefits from change. Since 2010 we have achieved savings of £76.3m while continuing to maintain high levels of victim satisfaction (93.5%) with the service they receive.

“At a national level HMICFRS recognises that forces are being stretched and having to make challenging financial decisions. This report provides reassurance that Thames Valley Police’s plans for the future are strong but we will continue to search for ever greater efficiencies. I am proud of the progress that the force continues to make to deliver our commitment to work together to make our communities safer.”

Commenting on the review Anthony Stansfeld, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Police, said: “It is a great credit to Thames Valley Police to be one of only two police forces to be graded ‘Outstanding’ in the PEEL Efficiency review. Like all forces we are coping with reduced budgets and increased demand on policing and only by being efficient can we meet the demands placed upon us. I am delighted that HMIC recognise that Thames Valley Police has risen to this challenge.”