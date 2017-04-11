The Flying Scotsman is heading to Leighton Buzzard

The world’s most famous steam engine is set to speed through Leighton Buzzard this evening.

The Flying Scotsman, which returned to railway lines two years ago after a £4.2 million restoration, departed from Keighley station in West Yorkshire at around 8am this morning and is set to reach Southall in Greater London at 8.46pm.

The train will leave Bletchley at 5.38pm and pass through Leighton Buzzard at around 5.45pm before heading on to Ledburn Junction at 5.48pm and Cheddington at 5.50pm and onto Tring.

The iconic train was originally built in Doncaster for the London and North Eastern Railway, emerging from the works on 24 February 1923. It was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class, the most powerful locomotives used by the railway.

Last February, The Flying Scotsman’s run from London to York, was ground to a halt at Biggleswade by trespassers.

At the time Network Rail said it had to “stop all trains” on the East Coast Mainline, including the world famous steam locomotive, “because of a huge number of trespassers” keen to get a look at it. The train was delayed by 20 minutes.

If you are at Leighton Buzzard train station when the iconic train passes, send any video footage or images to news@lbobserver.co.uk.