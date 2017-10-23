The record attempt that’s not pie in the sky! Wingrave children’s entertainer aims to add name to record books

A children’s entertainer from Wingrave is aiming to add his name to the Guinness Book of World Records today (Monday) as part of a national children’s show in London.

Paul Megram, who is better known to many children and adults locally as Colonel Custard is aiming to break the pie-flinging world record as part of Kidtroplolis, a four day children’s extravaganza at London’s ExCel Centre.

Colonel Custard will be teaming up with his messy partner in crime Captain Calamity for the four record attempts, which take place today at 10.45am, 12.45pm, 2.30pm and 4.15pm.

Mr Megram said he had been in training for several weeks in the build-up to the record attempts.

He will be doing the flinging and aiming to break the record of 72 pies flung in 60 seconds.