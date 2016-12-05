The spirit of Christmas lights up Leighton Buzzard

Visitor numbers were high throughout Leighton Buzzard’s three-day Christmas Festival with a family friendly atmosphere lasting the whole weekend.

The voice of Graeme Danby launched the Christmas lights and fireworks on Friday evening, setting the scene for fun and enjoyment.

Leighton Buzzard Christmas Lights 2016

Gill Miller, Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s town and community promotions manage, said: “Feedback was good on how much people of all ages enjoyed the town centre shops and stalls, the entertainments and that they felt safe being at a well organised event. Some braved the Star Flyer which was the first time the fair ride had been in Bedfordshire and others just enjoyed watching with people saying it was so high it could be seen from the train on their way home.

“Local retailers switched on their lights in time with the countdown and others put on special offers just for the weekend launching their seasonal gift lines.

“It’s fair to say the whole town, residents, businesses, community groups and the town council worked together and pulled out all the stops for a great event.”

Mark Saccoccio, town clerk added: “It’s such a privilege to work in a town where everyone pulls together to ensure a great launch to our Christmas season.

“My thanks go to all who contribute to the organisation and delivery of the event whether they be entertainers, stall holders and local retailers, our partners LB First and the council staff who work tirelessly from mid-summer onwards preparing the weekend.”

See more photos in Tuesday’s LBO.

