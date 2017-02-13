The Swanvesta Social Club band set to rock for Reclaim Life

Top Anglo Cuban band The Swanvesta Social Club (above) will be appearing at a fun night in aid of Leighton emotional wellbeing not-for-profit organisation Reclaim Life.

The event is at 7.30pm on Friday, February 24 at Tilsworth Golf Club and the £30-a-head price includes a hot fork buffet with vegee options.

The 10 piece Swanvesta Social Club has twice topped the Soundclick World Cuban Charts and has released three albums. Their music mingles traditional Latin numbers with their own compositions, together with interpretations of pop songs like The Final Countdown.

Organiser Linda Sear said: “They’re famous for creating great high energy atmosphere at festivals around the UK so a great night out is guaranteed.”

> For tickets call 01525 210550.