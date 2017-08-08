Theft victim criticises police response after bikes were stolen from his van

A man from Leighton Buzzard, who had two bikes stolen from his van, has criticised the response from Bedfordshire Police.

Callum Thomas, of St Georges Close, had two competition bikes - worth over £2,000 - a works drill and an instrument for testing electrical installations stolen from his van, which was parked outside his house, overnight on Saturday, August 5. He said: “The police action during and post incident is shocking and disgraceful to say the least.

One of the bikes stolen from a van in Leighton Buzzard

“One of my neighbours assures me they reported two men breaking into my van at around 12.50am.

“When the police arrived all they chose to do was leave a small note in my van with a phone number and a reference to quote.

“They left my van unlocked, made no attempt to find out the owner was, whose identity was obvious for it was parked directly outside my house; and there were letters in the van with my name and address on.

“I also feel they should have spoken to the neighbour who reported the incident.

“There is no excuse for the inadequate and even unwilling response from the police.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the incident, a spokesman for the force said: “We received reports of offenders breaking into a vehicle in St George’s Close, Leighton Buzzard, at around 12.50am on Saturday (August 5).

“Officers attended and the area was searched, however there was no trace of the offender. Initial statements were taken from the witness and information was left for the victim to make contact with us.

“The two offenders believed to have been on mopeds which had licence plates removed and were both wearing black with their faces covered.

“They are believed to have broken into a silver Transit van before making off with two bicycles, a Roudax and an Allez, and Milwaukee and Fluke power tools.

“Anyone with information or who has been approached by anyone selling the goods is asked to contact us on 101 quoting crime reference JD/33091/2017.

“Bedfordshire Police takes all theft from vehicle crimes reported to us seriously.

“In the last week there has been five theft from motor vehicles reported in Leighton Buzzard and community officers are working to conducted targeted patrols and giving out crime prevention advice to residents to help decrease these offences in the area.”

Callum’s wife posted about the theft on Facebook and was told by other users that they had also had their vehicles broken into on the same night.

He said: “My wife found out there were four or five break ins that night and they have also said the police have done nothing.

“I have heard nothing from the police since the incident, apart from them calling me to take my statement, no one has even come out to take fingerprints.

“There has been no extra police on the street either, it is not good enough.”