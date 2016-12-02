There’s no chance of missing Santa!

Now an integral part of the Christmas weekend in the town, the Santa Dash Fun Run is organised by Leighton Fun Runners in aid of KidsOut children’s charity, and this year takes place on Saturday, December 3.

Starting and finishing outside the KidsOut office in Church Square, the route encompasses 2.5 miles of Leighton Buzzard’s finest streets and last year saw over 200 Santas take part.

This year, Keri Donnellan will be hosting a Jazzercise warm-up for the participants at 10.45am in Church Square, with the fun run kicking off at 11am.

Participants will receive a finisher’s medal and enjoy mulled wine afterwards.

Stewart Moulds, KidsOut Director of Fundraising, said: “The great thing about the Santa Dash is that anyone can take part. It’s a fun family activity that really brings the community together and gets everyone in the Christmas spirit, as well as raises money for KidsOut.”

Participants can enter for a minimum donation of £5, with Santa suits available to buy for an additional £5. The Santa Dash is all about making local people aware of KidsOut and we’d love this year to be the most popular year yet!

“We encourage registering in advance to make things as smooth as possible on the day, but turning up on the day is also fine.”

To register your interest, either: email info@kidsout.org.uk for an entry form, call 01525 243215 to speak to the team, or pop into the KidsOut office at 14 Church Square, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1AE.

KidsOut is also running the Santa’s Grotto on December 2, 3 and 4.

This will be held at the Pantry on Leighton Buzzard High Street.