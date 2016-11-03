They’ll be fireworks as top community night our returns

Don’t forget to plot a great night out for the family on Saturday as Leighton Buzzard’s fireworks night takes place at Brooklands School.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade, gates will open at 5pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm, with the fireworks starting after and there will be food stalls and fun rides.

This year if you live in Southcott Village,Bideford Green, Sandhills or Theedway/Kestrel Way areas you can get a FREE bus bus to the fireworks if you buy your entry ticket in advance .

Marshalls Coaches are running the bus for ticket holders to save the hassle of driving to Brooklands School site. Look for the special bus stop signs at Sandhills Shop, The Hare and Derwent Drive.

Tickets can be bought from Watson’s Letting Agency at 26 High Street, Adrienne’s Florist in Ropa Court (opposite Waitrose) and Inwards Motors on Grovebury Road. Also see www.eventbrite.co.uk and search events in Leighton-Linslade.

There are limited tickets for parking on site (£20 for a car and four people). Tickets at the gate are £6 adults and £3 for children aged 5 to 15.

It’s the second year that the club has organised the showpiece event, since taking over its management from Leighton Buzzard Lions Club.