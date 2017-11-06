Thousands enjoy the Leighton Buzzard fireworks as Rotary event goes off with a bang!

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade organised another sparkling night of entertainment as thousands flocked to Brooklands School for the town’s annual fireworks display.

After a grim morning in pouring rain when Rotarians were building their giant bonfire, club members were relieved to see the rain ease off and the skies brighten up.

Leighton Buzzard Fireworks 2017 (Photo: Jane Russell)

The bonfire was lit by Danielle Harding from Mencap, one or Rotary’s main partners in the ‘Yes We Can’ project launched recently to bring disability sport to Leighton-Linslade.

Spokesman Dave Edwards said: “We had a good turn out – our car park only just coped with the numbers of cars. We hope in future years the free bus, provided by Marshalls, from Bideford Green and Sandhills will be used by more people.

“The bonfire blazed, the colourful rides were popular and the burgers were in high demand. Then the big moment when the first of our fireworks were sent skywards and on and on they went soaring high to the oohs! and aahs! of the crowd.

“We did have a minor glitch because it seemed there was a phantom website that said that the display was free. The club would really be delighted to put the display on for the town without charge but our costs are quite enormous.

Leighton Buzzard Fireworks 2017 (Photo: Jane Russell)

“Just to give readers an idea of how much we spend , we blow more than £4000 in fireworks. Our insurance goes up each year as the numbers who come increases.

“We hire in first aid and an ambulance and we naturally like to make a donation to Brooklands School for allowing us the use of their field.

“We rely a lot on the free time given us by both the army and fire cadets, so a big thank you goes to them as well as the police, also to Jewsons for giving us the loan of three lighting towers for the safety of the crowds.

“The fireworks are a lot of work for a lot of people for a relatively short time so our thanks go to the people of Leighton for coming along. We hope they had a good evening.”

The evening raised more than £8,000, which will go towards the ‘Yes We Can’ project as well as other Rotary charities.

> See more photos in tomorrow’s LBO.

> What did you think of the event? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk