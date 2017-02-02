Thrill seekers set for watery obstacle rides in Milton Keynes

Thrill seekers will hit speeds of up to 40mph on Europe’s tallest inflatable slide, which has been transformed for the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course’s return to Buckinghamshire this year.

Up to 5,000 runners at Gung-Ho! at Willen Lake, Milton Keynes will fly down the five storey high, 200ft long Thriller after organisers have added water to the fun filled inflatable - an act inspired by a wet weekend in Manchester last year.

Ten inflatables - including three making their debut - will be filled with enough air to pump up more than 100 million footballs, making it the biggest course of it’s kind anywhere on the planet.

Cbeebies presenter Alex Winters, the brains behind the event, said: “As soon as last year’s visit had come to an end I knew I wanted to bring Hung-Ho! back to Buckinghamshire. Everyone was so up for Gung-Ho! and helped make it one of our best events yet.”

This year Milton Keynes will be the last stop on an 11 date tour of the UK, with the event taking place at Willen Lake on Saturday September 2.

Mr Winters said: “Our Manchester event last year was the wettest we have had, and we noticed a soaking wet Thriller made things even more exciting for our runners as they zipped down at high speeds, so we have decided to turn that into a permanent feature!”

All the classic obstacles will be at the event in Milton Keynes including the giant ball pit, climbing wall and labyrinth, as well as a new obstacle called Jump where participants have to brave a 4m vertical drop.

Mr Winters said: “Runners will also have the time of their lives trying to get across the high Rock and Roll Star and will come up against a real gauntlet of an obstacle in Danger Zone.

“We have really turned things up a notch for 2017, and can’t wait to bring the fun back to Buckinghamshire to give everyone a taste of it.

“The sooner you buy your tickets the cheaper they are, so get signed up as soon as possible!”

Many runners in 2016 took part for charity, and participants can do the same again this year.

Runners must be at least 4ft tall and will receive a free bib with race number, a Gung-Ho! tee shirt and headband. Spectators can attend for free.

For more information and to sign up go to www.begung-ho.co.uk.