Thriller writers Adam Croft and Hugh Fraser signed up for Beaconlit

This year’s Beaconlit Fesival promises to be even better than last year’s with a host of top names already signed up.

They include Hugh Fraser – best known as Captain Hastings from ITV’s Agatha Christie’s Poirot series – who is also an accomplished thriller writer, and million-selling independently published author Adam Croft.

A quartet of very different women writers will take part in a ‘What’s in a Genre?’ panel.

Rowan Coleman, Jean Fullerton, Christina Jones and Hywela Lyn will discuss what women’s fiction is and – as women make up about 80 percent of all readers – whether it matters.

Others taking part include hot new authors Steph Broadribb, Harriet Cummings and Clare Swatman; publisher Karen Sullivan, powerhouse owner of award-winning Orenda Books; BBC Oxford presenter and interviewer extraordinaire Adina Campbell; author and uber-blogger Morgen Bailey and crime writer and BeaconLit founder Dave Sivers.

BeaconLit is in its fifth year and is continuing to grow. The committee has created another exciting and entertaining programme of events with author panels, live interviews, workshops and much more. There will also be a bookstall, light refreshments and giveaways.

Run and staffed entirely by volunteers, its two main aims are to nurture reading and writing in and around the Beacon Villages and to support the Beacon Villages Community Library.

Nestling in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Beacon Villages loosely embrace the many small communities close to Ivinghoe Beacon, the starting point of the Icknield Way to the east and the Ridgeway path to the west. They include Ivinghoe, Pitstone, Ivinghoe Aston, Slapton, Marsworth and Cheddington.

> Everyone is welcome at BeaconLit 2017 which is on Saturday, July 8 in Brookmead School, Ivinghoe, Bucks. Early Bird Passes are now on sale – save yourself 22 percent on tickets by visiting www.beaconlit.co.uk