Tilsworth Golf Centre buggies vandalised by ‘mindles idiots’

A golf club in LBO land has met with another act of mindless vandalism after thieves broke into the centre on a Sunday night – damaging buggies and stealing their batteries.

It’s a difficult blow for Tilsworth Golf Centre as each buggy costs an estimated £8,000 and the centre is forced to rely on its insurance to cover the loss.

It is also the second time the centre has been targeted, with around three buggies written off following a previous incident last Christmas.

In a statement on the group’s Facebook page, it was stated: “I’m sorry to report that we have had a further attack from those mindless idiots.

“[They] have trashed all our buggies rendering them out of action. Please bear with us whilst we seek a temporary arrangement.”

Golf professional Richard Webb said: “We found two of the buggies on the car park where they smashed through a fence to get in.

“Another three of them were up by the course. The buggies themselves are worth thousands and we’ve had about £1,800 worth of damage this time.

“The police don’t really do anything. Every time they come in and say there’s no fingerprints.”

It understood that Aylesbury Vale Golf Centre was also targeted during the same night, suffering similar damage.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports of theft and criminal damage at Tilsworth Golf Centre on Monday, October 9.

“It is believed between 8pm on Sunday 8 October and 6am on Monday 9 October a group of men attended the club on Dunstable Road and caused damage to five golf buggies, before making off with the batteries from the carts.

“Officers attended and lines of investigation have been pursued.

“Anyone with information or has been approached by anyone selling heavy duty batteries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JD/43039/2017.”