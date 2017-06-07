Time to check your loft after watch rakes in cash at auction!

A chance find by an auctioneer at an auction house Valuation Day in Leighton Buzzard proved to be a lucky day for one local resident!

A free charity Valuation Day held on board ‘The Valuation Bus’ last month in Leighton Buzzard market saw many locals coming to have items appraised and valued – many of which were entered for auction.

The watch that went to auction

One such item was an 18ct gold pocket watch found in a box of odds along with some other watches.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert recognised it as being something special and the vendor asked if it and the box full of items could be sold as she no longer wanted them.

Jonathan said: “Apparently the elderly lady’s late husband had put some items in a box in the loft some years ago before he died and it was only when the lady was moving to go into a care home that she decided to come in to the valuation day with the ‘odds and sods’ as she put it!”

In the end the watch sold last Saturday for £1,250.

“I called the lady and she nearly fell off her chair with the good news!,” said Jonathan.

The Valuation Bus of Humbert & Ellis will be back at Leighton Buzzard outside Wilko’s on the High Street on Tuesday, June 13, between 10am and 12noon for free valuations with donations to Grove House Hospice.

More auction entries are invited of gold, silver, jewellery, watches, diamonds, antiques etc.