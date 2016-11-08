Time to gather for remembrance services

Residents are preparing to remember those who bravely sacrificed their lives during war.

The Leighton Buzzard Royal British Legion has organised a schools’ service on Friday, November 11.

Groups will be gathering at 10.45am by the cenotaph in Church Square ready for the Last Post and the two-minute silence.

On Sunday, November 13, residents are invited to meet at the town’s Market Square between 10am – 10.15am.

The Royal British Legion will then march from the Market Square to the Church Square cenotaph. The wreath laying will commence from 11am onwards followed by a service in All Saints Church.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 13, St Mary’s Church, Woburn, will be holding a Remembrance service at 10.30am.

Afterwards, The Woburn Estate’s World War I archive collection of Bedfordshire soldiers’ letters will be on display at The Sculpture Gallery.

The gallery will also be holding a traditional two course lunch and Lili la Scala will be singing vintage songs.

To buy tickets, call Kirstin Taylor on 01525 292172 or email: sales@woburn.co.uk.