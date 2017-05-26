Touchwood Pharmacy ‘is what Linslade needed!’

A new pharmacy has opened in Linslade, providing a lifeline for patients who could not collect their prescriptions close to home.

Touchwood Pharmacy, Coniston Road, welcomed in its first customers last month, receiving a “positive response” from residents.

With most GPs able to send prescriptions over to them electronically, the pharmacy is now hoping it will be able to make life easier for Linslade residents.

Boo Dhaliwal, of Touchwood Pharmacy head office, said: “We have been spending the last two weeks trying to raise awareness and we have had residents coming in, saying ‘this is what we needed!’

“The NHS decided there was a lack of pharmaceutical service for Linslade, and we got the contract.

“Until recently, the nearest pharmacy for Linslade residents was Tesco on Vimy Road – a significant distance to travel for elderly and infirm patients.”

The pharmacy collect prescriptions from every GP practice in Leighton Buzzard and its surrounding areas, offering a free delivery service for all residents.

Dare Demuren Jr, pharmacist manager, said: “We will be running a ‘Pit Stop’ general check service from June 1 - June 30, looking at blood pressure and BMI, and we’ve got the option of carrying that on.

“We also offer free condoms, and can provide emergency contraception. We are charging at the moment, but hope it offer it for free in the future or we can refer someone to a local clinic that does.

“We will be running a flu vaccination service in August and will be offering travel vaccinations by the second week of June.”

A stop smoking service is also starting.

Touchwood Pharmacy opens from 8.30am-6pm on weekdays, 9am-1pm at the weekend, and is closed on Sundays. Call: 01525 370040.