Transformed golf club barman certainly makes the cut!

Burly barman Rory Wildes was proud of his pony tail. After avoiding the barbers chair for over five years, his black mane draped 18 inches down his broad shoulders.

Until members of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club where he works part-time pulling pints, urged him to have a “snip” – and raise money for charity and donate his hair for wig-making in the process.

2. Hayley Silvestri applies the finishing touches

And that’s just what the 22-year-old 6ft 3ins tall former Cedars student has done, in front of an audience of around 120 people at the Plantation Road club, raising over £630 for charity.

It took mobile hairdresser Hayley Silvestri nearly half an hour to separate Rory’s pony-tail into two pig-tails before shearing them off.

After they had been bagged up for a charity which makes wigs for children and adults who have suffered hair loss as a result of treatment for cancer or other illnesses, Hayley carried on trimming Rory’s mop which had avoided scissors since 2012.

Rory agreed to the hair-harvesting to raise money for the Chiltern Multiple Sclerosis centre, the charity chosen by Leighton club Captain Adrian Stephenson during his year in office. His successor John Smith and Ladies Captain Avril Simpson will this year also be raising funds to donate to the same charity and to the Leighton Buzzard Otters Swimming club for the disabled.

3. Shorn with (left) club Captain John Smith and (right) Immediate Past Captain Adrian Stephenson

Rory, who also works weekends for the Leighton Buzzard Brewery Co, said: “I was a bit of a ‘metalhead’ music fan in my late teens, and letting your hair grow long was part of the cult. I’ve saved hundreds of pounds over the years not going to the hairdressers, but the pony tail has gone now and I can hardly recognise myself in the mirror. The fact that others will now benefit makes it all that much more worthwhile.”

Added Club Captain John Smith: “Rory’s a great guy and a real sport. He looks ten years younger without his pony tail.”