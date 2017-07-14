MP says misery for Leighton Buzzard commuters must end after £13.4m fine for rail operators

Leighton Buzzard’s MP has called for the misery to end for commuters following the Government hitting Govia Thameslink with a £13.4m fine for providing a poor service on its Southern Rail services.

Andrew Selous, who previously raised the problems Leighton Buzzard commuters have been facing in the House of Commons, said: “Commuters from Leighton Buzzard have had to endure months of misery from Southern with an overtime ban affecting commuters yet again last Thursday.

“ It’s time for Southern and the unions to put their passengers first and sort this matter out urgently. A fine, is of no good to train travellers if the industrial action continues.”