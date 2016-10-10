Woman seriously injured in Heath and Reach crash

Police are investigating after a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road traffic collision in Heath and Reach on Saturday.

Officers were called to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a black Renault Clio and a BMW X3, on Woburn Road at 10.43am.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital, where she is still being treated for serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “Police, the fire service, ambulance service and air ambulance attended the scene where a woman in her 20s was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

“The road was closed as investigation and recovery work was carried out and was reopened by 4pm.

“The circumstances of the collision are being investigated.”

If you saw the incident call the police on 101, quoting reference 130 of 8 October.