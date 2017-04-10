Trapped man rescued from rooftop

A trapped Leighton man was rescued from his roof, after he became stuck when inspecting an unstable chimney.

At around 7pm on Saturday, March 25, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bridge Street to help the man down from a 15-metre height.

One eyewitness said: “I was driving down West Street towards Linslade when I saw that the bottom of Bridge Street had tape across it and that there was a man guarding the entrance.

“I could see blue lights flashing, but I couldn’t see any smoke or water running down the road. My feeling was that the firefighters might be doing a rescue, as it all looked very dramatic! I could see ladders running across the top of a building.

“When I drove back past soon after I could see the engine up the road and the lights were still flashing.”

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman, said: “A resident of a house on Bridge Street thought he had a problem with his chimney, so he went onto the roof to investigate.

“The chimney was more unstable than he realised and he was unable to get down.

“Crews arrived with aerial platform to rescue him and inspect the chimney.”